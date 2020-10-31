Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 867,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,130,000 after purchasing an additional 313,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,925,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,401,000 after acquiring an additional 289,387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,976,000 after acquiring an additional 168,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,540,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,503,000 after acquiring an additional 167,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 424,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after acquiring an additional 123,512 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $92.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

