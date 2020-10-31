Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of American States Water by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $74.69 on Friday. American States Water has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $96.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.91%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

