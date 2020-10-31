Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Diageo by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $130.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $171.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.18.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $1.3623 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

