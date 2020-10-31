Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,505,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,447,000 after buying an additional 199,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,057,000 after buying an additional 75,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

