Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after acquiring an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,351,000 after acquiring an additional 129,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 235,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,201.48 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,384.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,279.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,118.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 124.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Argus raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,297.14.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

