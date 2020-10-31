Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on J shares. Argus raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

J opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.89. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.