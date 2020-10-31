Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 162,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.19.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

