Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $189.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

