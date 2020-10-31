Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In related news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

