Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.2% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $350.13 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.