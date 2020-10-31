Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $267,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.28 and its 200-day moving average is $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.93.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

