Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $291,000 Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 375,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 208,125 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of JPSE opened at $28.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57.

