Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $304,000 Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,470,000 after buying an additional 1,587,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,243,000 after buying an additional 1,179,595 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,278,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,380 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,924,000 after purchasing an additional 720,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,162,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 584,587 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.12.

Shares of ETN opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $111.65.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

