Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $6.44 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 203,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000.

MTUM opened at $141.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.83. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

