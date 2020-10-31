Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,671 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

ENIA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Enel Américas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enel Américas from $10.00 to $9.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.07. Enel Américas S.A. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $11.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.69%.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

