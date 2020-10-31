Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,911,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,821,000 after buying an additional 716,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,977,000 after buying an additional 561,105 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,139,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 99.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 743,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,709,000 after buying an additional 370,248 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average of $115.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

