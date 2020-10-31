Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP raised its position in Seagate Technology by 418.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 999,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,402,000 after purchasing an additional 806,809 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 68,245.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 486,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after buying an additional 485,906 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,860,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after buying an additional 471,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,051,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,887,000 after buying an additional 320,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.9% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,716,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,088,000 after buying an additional 308,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cross Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

STX stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.