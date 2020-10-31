Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,099 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

SNY opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

