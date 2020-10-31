Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $42.12 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.