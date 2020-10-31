Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 201 Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.1% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 7.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price on the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,330.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,167.94.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,214.05 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,378.50. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $984.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

