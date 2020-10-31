Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,957 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,038,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,774,000 after acquiring an additional 842,770 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 678.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,844,000 after acquiring an additional 487,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,926,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $156.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.93. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.29.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

