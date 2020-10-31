Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2,411.4% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 504.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $52.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79.

