Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,458,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,079,000 after acquiring an additional 719,688 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,110,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 785,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 470,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 86,274 shares in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.76. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

EQNR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

