Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,979,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,090,000 after purchasing an additional 275,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 6,861.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

