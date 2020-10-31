Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,448 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average is $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,710,384. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

