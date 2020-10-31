Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 7.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $2,298,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. HSBC raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $112.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day moving average is $114.12. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $122.63.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.