Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $3,256,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.84. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

