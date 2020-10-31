Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,957 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA increased its position in Infosys by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 443,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 41.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 146,146 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 13.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,535,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,790,000 after purchasing an additional 902,028 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Infosys by 15.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.34.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

