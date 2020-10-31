Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 301 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter worth approximately $623,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 601.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 48,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 41,591 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.95, for a total value of $209,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at $209,833.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,912 shares of company stock worth $3,082,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.18.

DLR stock opened at $144.30 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

