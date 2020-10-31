Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 322 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average of $57.19. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.