Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.8% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 167.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX stock opened at $207.25 on Friday. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.31 and a one year high of $239.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.