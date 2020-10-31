Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 456 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,321,000 after buying an additional 177,932 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp upgraded DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $123.42 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

