Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 469 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.39.

NYSE:MA opened at $288.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

