Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 478 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,407,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $269.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.