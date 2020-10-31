Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 642 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 86.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Workday by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Workday by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $210.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.36 and a beta of 1.59. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.55.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total transaction of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.