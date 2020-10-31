Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

