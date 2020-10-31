Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 85 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $153.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

