Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 855 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

NYSE:GPC opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -66.98, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

