Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 963 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,126,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,855,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 429,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,991,000 after purchasing an additional 745,360 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 843,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 306,183 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKM opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.80. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.79%. On average, research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKM. TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

