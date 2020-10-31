Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

SDOG stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20.

