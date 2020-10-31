Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 168.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 174.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

