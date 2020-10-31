Craig Hallum Upgrades 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) to “Buy”

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGHT. Mizuho began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.25 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. Analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 12,728 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $201,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 7,713 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $121,865.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in 8X8 by 32.6% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,927,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 8X8 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,717,000 after acquiring an additional 137,342 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in 8X8 by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,624,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,996,000 after acquiring an additional 118,179 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in 8X8 by 18.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,348,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,573,000 after acquiring an additional 529,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in 8X8 by 140.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

