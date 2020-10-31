Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €100.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €83.63 ($98.38).

WAF opened at €81.26 ($95.60) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €82.55. Siltronic AG has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24).

About Siltronic AG (WAF.F)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.