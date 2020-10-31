Credit Suisse Group Boosts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $62.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $42,639.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,550,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,049,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,146 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,734,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,474,000 after acquiring an additional 673,551 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,202,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,262,000 after acquiring an additional 586,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

