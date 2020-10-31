Credit Suisse Group Boosts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $179.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.27.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK opened at $166.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.00. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $180.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.