Credit Suisse Group Raises Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $273.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.10.

Shares of CMI opened at $219.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $231.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cummins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

