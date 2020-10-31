Credit Suisse Group Raises Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $70.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

