Credit Suisse Group Reiterates CHF 96 Price Target for Novartis (VTX:NOVN)

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a CHF 75 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 96 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 94.08.

Novartis has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

