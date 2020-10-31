Credit Suisse Group Trims Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Target Price to $90.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FSLY. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.47 and a beta of 0.94. Fastly has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $1,890,247.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,887,518.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $43,471,409.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,021,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,895,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,200,402 shares of company stock worth $188,493,482 in the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fastly by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,541,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,425,000 after acquiring an additional 625,708 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.