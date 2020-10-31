Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Criteo from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $867.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.13. Criteo has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $18.54.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 11.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 11.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 156.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 18.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.